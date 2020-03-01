Cousins Prop has the Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Office REITs Industry (CUZ, EQC, ARE, KRC, DEI)

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Cousins Prop ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 34.33. Equity Commonwea is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 13.79. Alexandria Real ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 11.11.

Kilroy Realty follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 10.51, and Douglas Emmett rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 8.24.

