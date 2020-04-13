Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Fox Factory Hold (FOXF, DORM, SMP, GNTX, MPG)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Fox Factory Hold ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 60.24. Following is Dorman Products with a a price to cash flow ratio of 28.79. Standard Motor ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 24.80.

Gentex Corp follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 17.21, and Metaldyne Perfor rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 11.91.

