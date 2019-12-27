Fox Factory Hold has the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (FOXF, GNTX, DORM, THRM, SMP)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Fox Factory Hold ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.36. Following is Gentex Corp with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.11. Dorman Products ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.69.

Gentherm Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.41, and Standard Motor rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.27.

