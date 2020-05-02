Fox Factory Hold has the Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (FOXF, GNTX, DORM, THRM, SMP)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Fox Factory Hold ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.36. Gentex Corp is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.07. Dorman Products ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.40.

Gentherm Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.51, and Standard Motor rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.01.

