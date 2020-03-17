Top 5 Companies in the Paper Products Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (RFP, UFS, NP, GLT, SWM)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Resolute Forest Products Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,958.7%. Domtar Corp is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,127.6%. Neenah Paper Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,898.4%.

Glatfelter follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,044.2%, and Schweitzer-Maudu rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,558.5%.

