Top 5 Companies in the Paper Products Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (SWM, NP, GLT, UFS, CLW)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Schweitzer-Maudu ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.83. Neenah Paper Inc is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.65. Glatfelter ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.31.

Domtar Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.25, and Clearwater rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.20.

