Top 5 Companies in the Paper Products Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (RFP, UFS, GLT, SWM, NP)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Resolute Forest Products Inc ranks highest with a CE of $304. Domtar Corp is next with a CE of $139. Glatfelter ranks third highest with a CE of $116.

Schweitzer-Maudu follows with a CE of $107, and Neenah Paper Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $5.

