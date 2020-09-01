MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Paper Products Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (SWM, NP, GLT, UFS, CLW)

Written on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 2:26am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Schweitzer-Maudu ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 1.74. Neenah Paper Inc is next with a EV/Sales of 1.38. Glatfelter ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 0.69.

Domtar Corp follows with a EV/Sales of 0.63, and Clearwater rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.60.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Schweitzer-Maudu. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Schweitzer-Maudu in search of a potential trend change.

Keywords: highest enterprise value to sales ratio schweitzer-maudu neenah paper inc glatfelter domtar corp clearwater

Ticker(s): SWM NP GLT UFS CLW

Contact David Diaz