Top 5 Companies in the Paper Products Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (SWM, NP, GLT, UFS, CLW)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Schweitzer-Maudu ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 1.74. Neenah Paper Inc is next with a EV/Sales of 1.38. Glatfelter ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 0.69.

Domtar Corp follows with a EV/Sales of 0.63, and Clearwater rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.60.

