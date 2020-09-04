Shares of Schweitzer-Maudu Rank the Highest in Terms of Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Paper Products Industry (SWM, NP, CLW, GLT, UFS)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Schweitzer-Maudu ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 1.45. Neenah Paper Inc is next with a EV/Sales of 0.97. Clearwater ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 0.60.

Glatfelter follows with a EV/Sales of 0.58, and Domtar Corp rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.47.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Domtar Corp on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $35.58. Since that call, shares of Domtar Corp have fallen 40.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.