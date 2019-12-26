Shares of Clearwater Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Paper Products Industry (CLW, UFS, GLT, NP, SWM)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Clearwater ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.20. Domtar Corp is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.45. Glatfelter ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.46.

Neenah Paper Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.08, and Schweitzer-Maudu rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.28.

