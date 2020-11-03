Shares of Clearwater Rank the Lowest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Paper Products Industry (CLW, GLT, SWM, NP, UFS)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Clearwater ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.75. Glatfelter is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.06. Schweitzer-Maudu ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.02.

Neenah Paper Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.17, and Domtar Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 71.48.

