Schweitzer-Maudu has the Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Paper Products Industry (SWM, NP, GLT, UFS, CLW)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Schweitzer-Maudu ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.27. Following is Neenah Paper Inc with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.07. Glatfelter ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.46.

Domtar Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.44, and Clearwater rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.19.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Schweitzer-Maudu. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Schweitzer-Maudu in search of a potential trend change.