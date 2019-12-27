Relatively High Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Schweitzer-Maudu in the Paper Products Industry (SWM, NP, GLT, UFS, CLW)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.
Schweitzer-Maudu ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.34. Following is Neenah Paper Inc with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.31. Glatfelter ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.13.
Domtar Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.12, and Clearwater rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Clearwater on October 28th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $19.17. Since that recommendation, shares of Clearwater have risen 13.0%. We continue to monitor Clearwater for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest price to last quarter annualized sales ratio schweitzer-maudu neenah paper inc glatfelter domtar corp clearwater