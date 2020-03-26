Relatively High Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Schweitzer-Maudu in the Paper Products Industry (SWM, NP, GLT, UFS, CLW)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Schweitzer-Maudu ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.19. Following is Neenah Paper Inc with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.17. Glatfelter ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.07.

Domtar Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.06, and Clearwater rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.06.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Domtar Corp on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $35.58. Since that call, shares of Domtar Corp have fallen 44.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.