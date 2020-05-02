Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Schweitzer-Maudu in the Paper Products Industry (SWM, NP, GLT, UFS, CLW)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Schweitzer-Maudu ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.05. Following is Neenah Paper Inc with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.04. Glatfelter ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.42.

Domtar Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.41, and Clearwater rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.26.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Clearwater on January 16th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $21.70. Since that recommendation, shares of Clearwater have risen 30.2%. We continue to monitor Clearwater for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.