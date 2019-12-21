Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Domtar Corp in the Paper Products Industry (UFS, GLT, SWM, CLW, NP)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Domtar Corp ranks highest with a CE of $139. Glatfelter is next with a CE of $116. Schweitzer-Maudu ranks third highest with a CE of $107.

Clearwater follows with a CE of $16, and Neenah Paper Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $5.

