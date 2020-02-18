Domtar Corp has the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Paper Products Industry (UFS, NP, GLT, SWM, CLW)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Domtar Corp ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,127.6%. Following is Neenah Paper Inc with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,898.4%. Glatfelter ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,044.2%.

Schweitzer-Maudu follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,558.5%, and Clearwater rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,576.8%.

