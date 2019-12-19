Domtar Corp has the Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Paper Products Industry (UFS, NP, SWM, GLT, CLW)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Domtar Corp ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 89.64. Following is Neenah Paper Inc with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.71. Schweitzer-Maudu ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.99.

Glatfelter follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.10, and Clearwater rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.36.

