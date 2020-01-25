Domtar Corp is Among the Companies in the Paper Products Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (UFS, GLT, SWM, CLW, NP)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Domtar Corp ranks highest with a CE of $139. Glatfelter is next with a CE of $116. Schweitzer-Maudu ranks third highest with a CE of $107.

Clearwater follows with a CE of $16, and Neenah Paper Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $5.

