Clearwater has the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Paper Products Industry (CLW, UFS, GLT, NP, SWM)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Clearwater ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05. Domtar Corp is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.12. Glatfelter ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.13.

Neenah Paper Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.31, and Schweitzer-Maudu rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.33.

