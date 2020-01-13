Top 5 Companies in the Restaurants Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (SHAK, WING, CMG, DPZ, YUM)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Shake Shack In-A ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 169.24. Wingstop Inc is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 107.64. Chipotle Mexican ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 97.63.

Domino'S Pizza follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 53.35, and Yum! Brands Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 49.56.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Shake Shack In-A on October 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $93.64. Since that call, shares of Shake Shack In-A have fallen 34.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.