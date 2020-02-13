Shares of Shake Shack In-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the Restaurants Industry (SHAK, WING, CMG, DPZ, YUM)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Shake Shack In-A ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 204.74. Following is Wingstop Inc with a a price to cash flow ratio of 115.56. Chipotle Mexican ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 102.48.

Domino'S Pizza follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 51.86, and Yum! Brands Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 51.34.

