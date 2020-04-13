Relatively High Price to Cash Flow Detected in Shares of Shake Shack In-A in the Restaurants Industry (SHAK, WING, CMG, DPZ, SBUX)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Shake Shack In-A ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 123.33. Following is Wingstop Inc with a a price to cash flow ratio of 118.13. Chipotle Mexican ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 87.75.

Domino'S Pizza follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 63.41, and Starbucks Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 40.34.

