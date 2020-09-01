Shares of Wingstop Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Restaurants Industry (WING, DNKN, MCD, YUM, WEN)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Wingstop Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 23.95. Following is Dunkin' Brands G with a EV/Sales of 8.55. Mcdonalds Corp ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 8.35.

Yum! Brands Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 7.08, and Wendy'S Co/The rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 5.95.

