Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (EYES, DXCM, TNDM, ISRG, PODD)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Second Sight Med ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 99.25. Following is Dexcom with a a price to forward sales ratio of 19.32. Tandem Diabetes ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 17.01.

Intuitive Surgic follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 16.69, and Insulet Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 14.06.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Tandem Diabetes on December 5th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $63.06. Since that call, shares of Tandem Diabetes have fallen 6.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.