Tandem Diabetes has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Health Care Equipment Industry (TNDM, DXCM, PODD, ISRG, EYES)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Tandem Diabetes ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 29.13. Following is Dexcom with a EV/Sales of 28.98. Insulet Corp ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 20.25.

Intuitive Surgic follows with a EV/Sales of 16.92, and Second Sight Med rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 16.18.

