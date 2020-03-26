Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Health Care Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Second Sight Med (EYES, DXCM, TNDM, PODD, ISRG)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Second Sight Med ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 10.93. Following is Dexcom with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 7.24. Tandem Diabetes ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 6.44.

Insulet Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 4.99, and Intuitive Surgic rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 4.02.

