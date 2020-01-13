Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Health Care Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Dexcom (DXCM, MASI, CRY, ABMD, GKOS)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Dexcom ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 787.65. Masimo Corp is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 684.47. Cryolife Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 224.91.

Abiomed Inc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 126.34, and Glaukos Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 104.32.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dexcom on October 7th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $159.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Dexcom have risen 48.4%. We continue to monitor Dexcom for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.