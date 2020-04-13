Nordstrom Inc is Among the Companies in the Department Stores Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (JWN, DDS, KSS, JCP, M)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Nordstrom Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 5.32. Following is Dillards Inc-A with a a price to cash flow ratio of 3.94. Kohls Corp ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 3.26.

J.C. Penney Co follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 1.80, and Macy'S Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 1.40.

