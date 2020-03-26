Shares of Alico Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Agricultural Products Industry (ALCO, LMNR, INGR, DAR, FDP)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Alico Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.49. Limoneira Co is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.41. Ingredion Inc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.22.

Darling Ingredie follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.20, and Fresh Del Monte rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.10.

