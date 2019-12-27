Top 5 Companies in the Regional Banks Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (WABC, GBCI, CVBF, SFBS, FFIN)

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Westamerica Banc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.37. Following is Glacier Bancorp with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.01. Cvb Financial ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.82.

Servisfirst Banc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.78, and First Fin Banksh rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.77.

