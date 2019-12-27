Top 5 Companies in the Housewares & Specialties Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (NWL, LCUT, TUP, CSS, LBY)

Below are the three companies in the Housewares & Specialties industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Newell Brands In ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.16. Lifetime Brands is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.06. Tupperware Brand ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05.

Css Industries follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03, and Libbey Inc rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Libbey Inc on October 10th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $2.28. Since that call, shares of Libbey Inc have fallen 31.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.