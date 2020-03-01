Shares of Newell Brands In Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Housewares & Specialties Industry (NWL, TUP, LCUT, CSS, LBY)

Below are the three companies in the Housewares & Specialties industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Newell Brands In ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.68. Following is Tupperware Brand with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.20. Lifetime Brands ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.17.

Css Industries follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.10, and Libbey Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.04.

