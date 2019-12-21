Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Newell Brands In in the Housewares & Specialties Industry (NWL, TUP, CSS, LBY, LCUT)
Below are the three companies in the Housewares & Specialties industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Newell Brands In ranks highest with a CE of $486. Following is Tupperware Brand with a CE of $144. Css Industries ranks third highest with a CE of $68.
Libbey Inc follows with a CE of $25, and Lifetime Brands rounds out the top five with a CE of $8.
