Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Housewares & Specialties Industry Detected in Shares of Libbey Inc (LBY, CSS, LCUT, TUP, NWL)

Below are the three companies in the Housewares & Specialties industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Libbey Inc ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.04. Css Industries is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.10. Lifetime Brands ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.17.

Tupperware Brand follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.19, and Newell Brands In rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.68.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Libbey Inc on October 10th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $2.28. Since that call, shares of Libbey Inc have fallen 31.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.