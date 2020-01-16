Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Housewares & Specialties Industry Detected in Shares of Css Industries (CSS, LCUT, NWL, LBY, TUP)

Below are the three companies in the Housewares & Specialties industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Css Industries ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 22.9%. Lifetime Brands is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,107.7%. Newell Brands In ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,266.4%.

Libbey Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 8,517.7%, and Tupperware Brand rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 11,929.9%.

