Top 5 Companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (LULU, COLM, VFC, KORS, CRI)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Lululemon Ath ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.47. Columbia Sportsw is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.45. Vf Corp ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.43.

Michael Kors Hol follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.33, and Carter'S Inc rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.24.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Carter'S Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $94.93. Since that call, shares of Carter'S Inc have fallen 25.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.