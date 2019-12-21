Highest Level of Cash in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry Detected in Shares of Conocophillips (COP, HES, APC, DVN, PXD)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Conocophillips ranks highest with a CE of $8,000. Hess Corp is next with a CE of $5,000. Anadarko Petrole ranks third highest with a CE of $5,000.

Devon Energy Co follows with a CE of $3,000, and Pioneer Natural rounds out the top five with a CE of $2,000.

