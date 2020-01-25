Conocophillips has the Highest Level of Cash in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry (COP, HES, APC, DVN, PXD)
Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Conocophillips ranks highest with a CE of $8,000. Following is Hess Corp with a CE of $5,000. Anadarko Petrole ranks third highest with a CE of $5,000.
Devon Energy Co follows with a CE of $3,000, and Pioneer Natural rounds out the top five with a CE of $2,000.
