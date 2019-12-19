Shares of Universal Health Rank the Highest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Health Care REITs Industry (UHT, CHCT, HCP, OHI, HR)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Universal Health ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 37.22. Following is Community Health with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 31.71. Hcp Inc ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 26.22.

Omega Healthcare follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 23.67, and Healthcare Rlty rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 23.28.

