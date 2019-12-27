Top 5 Companies in the Construction & Engineering Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (NVEE, JEC, VMI, AMRC, FIX)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Nv5 Global Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.40. Jacobs Engin Grp is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.31. Valmont Inds ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.31.

Ameresco Inc-A follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.28, and Comfort Systems rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.26.

