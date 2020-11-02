Shares of Mesa Labs Rank the Highest in Terms of Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry (MLAB, CGNX, KEYS, BMI, NATI)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Mesa Labs ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 11.19. Following is Cognex Corp with a EV/Sales of 11.06. Keysight Tec ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 5.73.

Badger Meter Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 4.83, and Natl Instruments rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 4.22.

