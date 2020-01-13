Shares of Ceco Environmntl Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry (CECE, CWST, CLH, TTEK, ROL)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Ceco Environmntl ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 48.48. Casella Waste is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 46.39. Clean Harbors ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 39.83.

Tetra Tech Inc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 38.64, and Rollins Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 35.93.

