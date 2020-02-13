Shares of Casella Waste Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry (CWST, CECE, TTEK, CLH, ROL)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Casella Waste ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 51.42. Ceco Environmntl is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 47.73. Tetra Tech Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 42.55.

Clean Harbors follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 41.11, and Rollins Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 41.03.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Casella Waste and will alert subscribers who have CWST in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.