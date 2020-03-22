Shares of Adobe Sys Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Level of Cash in the Application Software Industry (ADBE, CRM, CTXS, ADSK, SPLK)
Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Adobe Sys Inc ranks highest with a CE of $6,000. Following is Salesforce.Com with a CE of $5,000. Citrix Systems ranks third highest with a CE of $2,000.
Autodesk Inc follows with a CE of $2,000, and Splunk Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $1,000.
