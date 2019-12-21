Adobe Sys Inc is Among the Companies in the Application Software Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (ADBE, CRM, CTXS, ADSK, SPLK)
Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Adobe Sys Inc ranks highest with a CE of $6,000. Salesforce.Com is next with a CE of $5,000. Citrix Systems ranks third highest with a CE of $2,000.
Autodesk Inc follows with a CE of $2,000, and Splunk Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $1,000.
