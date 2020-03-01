Palo Alto Networ is Among the Companies in the Communications Equipment Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (PANW, UBNT, IDCC, ANET, CSCO)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Palo Alto Networ ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 8.00. Following is Ubiquiti Network with a a price to forward sales ratio of 7.21. Interdigital Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 6.22.

Arista Networks follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 5.86, and Cisco Systems rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.53.

