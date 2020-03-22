MySmarTrend
Highest Level of Cash in the Communications Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO, SATS, JNPR, ANET, VIAV)

By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Cisco Systems ranks highest with a CE of $70,000. Following is Echostar Corp-A with a CE of $3,000. Juniper Networks ranks third highest with a CE of $3,000.

Arista Networks follows with a CE of $2,000, and Viavi Solutions rounds out the top five with a CE of $1,000.

