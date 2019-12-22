Unifirst Corp/Ma has the Highest Level of Cash in the Diversified Support Services Industry (UNF, KAR, CPRT, CTAS, HCSG)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Unifirst Corp/Ma ranks highest with a CE of $350. Following is Kar Auction Serv with a CE of $317. Copart Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $210.

Cintas Corp follows with a CE of $191, and Healthcare Servs rounds out the top five with a CE of $83.

