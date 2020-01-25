Highest Level of Cash in the Diversified Support Services Industry Detected in Shares of Unifirst Corp/Ma (UNF, KAR, CPRT, CTAS, HCSG)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Unifirst Corp/Ma ranks highest with a CE of $350. Following is Kar Auction Serv with a CE of $317. Copart Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $210.

Cintas Corp follows with a CE of $191, and Healthcare Servs rounds out the top five with a CE of $83.

